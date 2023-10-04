English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Tourism Ministry: 58% growth in tourism for 2023

Tourism boom for Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has been ranked second globally in terms of tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2023.

It saw a 58 percent growth in tourist numbers up to the end of July, according to the Ministry of Tourism, compared to the same period in 2019.

The data was sourced last month from the UN’s World Tourism Organization and came from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

Riyadh hosted World Tourism Day on Sept. 27-28, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to the global tourism sector.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

