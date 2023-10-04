English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

IHRA definition of antisemitism is erasing Palestine from UK universities

0
erasing Palestine from UK universities

SHAFAQNA- A new report shows how the IHRA definition of antisemitism has silenced criticism of Israel in UK universities. In 2016, the UK government became the first country in the world to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

As universities began to feel the pressure to adopt the definition themselves, academics were told that it would not infringe in any way on their academic freedom. Those who persisted in sounding the alarm were accused of exaggeration.

Now, seven years later and in the aftermath of the definition’s adoption by three-quarters of the UK universities, the damage that it has inflicted on freedom of inquiry and freedom of speech, particularly with regards to Palestine, has become impossible to ignore.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

IAEA votes to consider Palestine as a state

asadian

Palestine: UNESCO Lists Ancient Jericho Ruins as World Heritage Site

asadian

SPA: UNESCO Declares Jericho a World Heritage Site

asadian

Several Palestinians suffocated during clashes in the Hebron area

asadian

Palestinians sit in Al-Aqsa Mosque tonight

asadian

UN’s Chief Calls on Israel To Cease Illegal Settlements in Palestine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.