IHRA definition of antisemitism is erasing Palestine from UK universities

SHAFAQNA- A new report shows how the IHRA definition of antisemitism has silenced criticism of Israel in UK universities. In 2016, the UK government became the first country in the world to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

As universities began to feel the pressure to adopt the definition themselves, academics were told that it would not infringe in any way on their academic freedom. Those who persisted in sounding the alarm were accused of exaggeration.

Now, seven years later and in the aftermath of the definition’s adoption by three-quarters of the UK universities, the damage that it has inflicted on freedom of inquiry and freedom of speech, particularly with regards to Palestine, has become impossible to ignore.

Source: newarab

