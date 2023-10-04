English
Iran’s Nuclear Chief: Few IAEA inspectors expelled over hostile political positions

SHAFAQNA- The recently expelled International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors were from the three European countries that repeatedly took hostile political positions against Tehran, Iran’s Nuclear Chief said.

“The expelled inspectors were from the three European countries that often displayed hostile political behaviors, and therefore, we removed the inspectors from those countries,” Mohammad Eslami, Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said on Wednesday (04 Oct. 2023) on the side-lines of a cabinet session in Tehran.

He further said the IAEA has 127 approved inspectors in Iran and the expelled inspectors had not visited Iran for several years. Iran has repeatedly warned against the consequences of attempts to use the UN’s nuclear watchdog as a political tool to pressure the country.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

 

