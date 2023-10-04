Germany: Global Halal Conference 2023 to take place in Koeln on 9 October

SHAFAQNA-The Anuga Global Halal Conference 2023 is coming to Koelnmesse, Germany on 9 October.
The conference will enable guests to tap into the thriving halal market driven by a growing Muslim population, rising incomes in Muslim countries, and increasing demand from non-Muslim consumers, with Europe as a key hub.
The halal industry is projected to reach over $9 trillion (€8.4 trillion) by 2025, meaning it is crucial for businesses to understand this industry and its potential.
The Anuga Halal Market is a great opportunity to display halal products and expand new sales channels for producers.
Top manufacturers and retailers from all over the world will be attending the conference.
Source: esmmagazine