Germany: Global Halal Conference 2023 to take place in Koeln on 9 October

Global Halal Conference 2023

SHAFAQNA-The Anuga Global Halal Conference 2023 is coming to Koelnmesse, Germany on 9 October.

The conference will enable guests to tap into the thriving halal market driven by a growing Muslim population, rising incomes in Muslim countries, and increasing demand from non-Muslim consumers, with Europe as a key hub.

The halal industry is projected to reach over $9 trillion (€8.4 trillion) by 2025, meaning it is crucial for businesses to understand this industry and its potential.

The Anuga Halal Market is a great opportunity to display halal products and expand new sales channels for producers.

Top manufacturers and retailers from all over the world will be attending the conference.

Source: esmmagazine

www.shafaqna.com

