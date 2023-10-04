English
Ben Gvir: Spitting on Christians in Jerusalem ‘not criminal’

Spitting on Christians in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA-Israelis were spotted spitting in the direction of Christians in occupied East Jerusalem again on Wednesday, days after similar attacks, defended by the national security minister as “not criminal”, led to widespread condemnation.

According to Al Araby TV, the latest incidents targeted Christian clergy in the Old City, where thousands of Israelis are participating in marches marking the week-long Sukkot holiday.

Pope Francis is reportedly ‘furious’ amid a spike in anti-Christian attacks by Israelis this week

Source: middleeasteye

