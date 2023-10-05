English
Ben Gvir confirmed allowing police to use live ammunition against Palestinian protesters

SHAFAQNA- The Legal Center for the Rights of the Arab Minority in Israel and Israel’s High Oversight Committee for Arab Citizens said they will seek protection for Palestinian citizens through the United Nations and  other international agencies, amid Israel’s escalation of its murderous policies against its Palestinian citizens, including moves to allow police to use live ammunition against Palestinian protesters and the deliberate use of police inaction on crime in the Palestinian community, which has killed 194 Palestinians since the beginning of 2023.

According to WAFA, Yesterday, Israel’s KAN 11 channel reported that the police and the Ministry of National Security were looking to authorize the use of live ammunition against protesters blocking roads in an emergency.

Source: WAFA

