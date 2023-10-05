Ben Gvir confirmed allowing police to use live ammunition against Palestinian protesters

SHAFAQNA- The Legal Center for the Rights of the Arab Minority in Israel and Israel’s High Oversight Committee for Arab Citizens said they will seek protection for Palestinian citizens through the United Nations and other international agencies, amid Israel’s escalation of its murderous policies against its Palestinian citizens, including moves to allow police to use live ammunition against Palestinian protesters and the deliberate use of police inaction on crime in the Palestinian community, which has killed 194 Palestinians since the beginning of 2023.



