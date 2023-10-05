​​Jordan Protested Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Settlers

SHAFAQNA- Today Jordan has protested in an official letter to the Israeli Embassy in Amman against the storming of Jewish settlers and representatives on the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the support of the Israeli police and the attacks against Christians in the occupied Jerusalem.



According to the Jordanian “Petra” news agency Quoted from Sufian Qudah, the ministry’s Spokesman, the note emphasizes the need for Israel as an occupying power to fulfill its responsibilities towards the occupied city of Jerusalem and its religious sites and to stop any actions that undermine its authority. . they should preserve the sanctity of these holy places and stop attempts to change the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem, WAFA reported.



The memorandum also reiterated that the Al-Aqsa Mosque with its total area of ​​144 dunums is a holy place for Muslims and that the Waqf (Jordan Foundation) and the Al-Aqsa Affairs Office in Jerusalem have exclusive jurisdiction to organize all the issues related to the holy place and to facilitate access.



Source: WAFA

