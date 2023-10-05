English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

​​Jordan Protested Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Settlers

0

SHAFAQNA- Today Jordan has protested in an official letter to the Israeli Embassy in Amman against the storming of Jewish settlers and representatives on the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the support of the Israeli police and the attacks against Christians in the occupied Jerusalem.

According to the Jordanian “Petra” news agency Quoted from Sufian Qudah, the ministry’s Spokesman, the note emphasizes the need for Israel as an occupying power to fulfill its responsibilities towards the occupied city of Jerusalem and its religious sites and to stop any actions that undermine its authority. . they should preserve the sanctity of these holy places and stop attempts to change the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem, WAFA reported.
The memorandum also reiterated that the Al-Aqsa Mosque with its total area of ​​144 dunums is a holy place for Muslims and that the Waqf (Jordan Foundation) and the Al-Aqsa Affairs Office in Jerusalem have exclusive jurisdiction to organize all the issues related to the holy place and to facilitate access.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Jordan condemns Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on 4th day of Sukkot holiday

asadian

Jewish settlers storm Jerusalem’s Old City to mark holiday

asadian

UAE Condemned Storming of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Saudi Arabia-Egypt condemned Jewish extremists attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection

asadian

Muslim countries condemn provocative practices by Israeli extremists at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.