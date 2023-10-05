Pope calls for broader perspective to tackle climate change

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called for a broader perspective to tackle climate change. In his apostolic exhortation, the pope warned that the world is collapsing and may be getting closer to the breaking point, adding that it is indubitable that the impact of climate change will increasingly impact the lives of many people.

Drawing attention to the extreme weather phenomena, frequent periods of unusual heat, and drought, he went on to say: “It is verifiable that specific climate changes provoked by humanity are notably heightening the probability of extreme phenomena that are increasingly frequent and intense.”

Maintaining that some effects of this climate crisis are already irreversible, for at least several hundred years, Francis called for a “broader perspective” to tackle climate change.

Source:Anadolu Agency

