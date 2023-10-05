Syria’s Ambassador: Israel’s aggressive policies & persistent attacks on Syrian civilian targets with the support of Western countries require questioning

SHAFAQNA- Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Haider Ali Ahmad, reiterated that the ongoing criminal actions of the Israeli occupation, aggressive policies and persistent attacks on Syrian civilian targets with the support of Western countries require questioning the position from countries that claim to care about human rights and those that claim to defend the principles of international law.



According to SANA, At today’s meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ali Ahmad spoke about the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories within the framework of its 54th session, unfortunately, as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we in the Council are still standing a unique case that contradicts the essence of the explanation. And this includes recognizing the inherent dignity of all members of the human family and their equal and inalienable rights as the basis for freedom, justice and peace in the world.

We continue to look in vain for long-term colonialism based on apartheid and violating all the principles developed by humanity in the field of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

