Shafaq: French President to Participate in Baghdad Conference

SHAFAQNA- French President’s presence in Baghdad is specifically to participate in the third edition of the Baghdad Conference, Iraqi informed government source revealed.

“The visit of Macron to the capital, Baghdad, is not a personal visit, but rather it comes to participate in the Baghdad Conference in its third edition,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

However, uncertainties surround the conference’s schedule due to regional tensions following the decision of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, on September 4. The court ruled the law ratifying the Khor Abdullah maritime navigation agreement with Kuwait unconstitutional.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com