Human Rights Council holds general debate on human rights situation in Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Human Rights Council held a general debate on human rights situation in Palestine on Wednesday (04 Oct. 2023).

State of Palestine, speaking as an entity concerned, said it was regretful that some politicised the work of the Council due to the wishes of the occupying power.

This year commemorated 56 years of Israel as the occupying power. Civilians, journalists and health workers were being targeted, with 248 people killed this year, and many administrative detention orders issued. The international community needed to shoulder its historic and legal responsibility to put an end to the occupation, the country said.

In the general debate, some speakers expressed serious concern over violations of international human rights law in the occupied Palestinian territory. Deprivation of the right to self-determination, extrajudicial killings, restrictions on freedom of movement and assembly and illegal settlements were some of glaring manifestations of human rights violations of the Palestinian people.

Palestinian civilians, including children, continued to be subjected to daily and continuous killings, in addition to the policy of incursions and attacks on Palestinian villages, towns and cities by the Israeli occupation forces and settler herds, they added.

Speakers were also concerned about the forced eviction and displacement of many Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, which could amount to the war crime of forcible transfer. Colonisation, confiscations, house demolitions and forced displacement were illegal under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

A number of speakers also expressed grave concern at the continuing Israeli settlement and related activities, including the expansion of settlements, the expropriation of land, the demolition of houses, and the confiscation and destruction of property, which had changed the physical character and demographic composition of the occupied Palestinian territories and the occupied Syrian Golan.

Some speakers said these actions affirmed that the Israeli Government continued to commit the crime of settlement expansion and the deepening of “apartheid”, with the aim of closing the door to any opportunity to materialise a Palestinian State on the ground.

A number of speakers called for an immediate end of all human rights violations, including Israel’s policies aimed at perpetuating the decades long illegal occupation.

Some speakers urged the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to allocate necessary resources and support to both the Commission of Inquiry and the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Source:The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights