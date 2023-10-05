Saudis intend to bid for 2034 World Cup

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has announced its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The Saudi Football Association said that it “intends to run to host the tournament, minutes after the International Federation (FIFA) announced that the 2030 edition will be held in Morocco, Spain and Portugal, with the first three matches also being held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.” FIFA confirmed that “the 2034 edition will be held in Asia or the Oceania region and called on countries in the two regions to submit applications for candidacy.”

This announcement of the intention to nominate to host the most important tournament in the world of football comes after 6 previous participations by the Saudi national team, the last of which was in 2022.

Source: ina.iq

