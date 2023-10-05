English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Jordan condemns Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

0
Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Jordan protested the Israeli extremists’ repeated attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque. Jordan’s anger was conveyed in a note to Foreign Ministry delivered to Tel Aviv’s Ambassador in Amman.

In the note, Jordan protested the repeated incidents of Israeli extremists, settlers and Knesset members breaking into Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al Sharif compound under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

The ministry denounced the restrictions the Israeli occupation authorities impose on Palestinian worshippers’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as Israel allowing extremists to desecrate Islamic cemeteries in the surrounding area of Al-Haram Al Sharif and its increasing aggression against Christian residents of occupied Jerusalem.

Source: jordantimes

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

​​Jordan: To Protest against the storming on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers

asadian

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on 4th day of Sukkot holiday

asadian

Jewish settlers storm Jerusalem’s Old City to mark holiday

asadian

UAE Condemned Storming of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Saudi Arabia-Egypt condemned Jewish extremists attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection

asadian

Muslim countries condemn provocative practices by Israeli extremists at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.