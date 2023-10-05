Jordan condemns Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Jordan protested the Israeli extremists’ repeated attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque. Jordan’s anger was conveyed in a note to Foreign Ministry delivered to Tel Aviv’s Ambassador in Amman.

In the note, Jordan protested the repeated incidents of Israeli extremists, settlers and Knesset members breaking into Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al Sharif compound under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

The ministry denounced the restrictions the Israeli occupation authorities impose on Palestinian worshippers’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as Israel allowing extremists to desecrate Islamic cemeteries in the surrounding area of Al-Haram Al Sharif and its increasing aggression against Christian residents of occupied Jerusalem.

