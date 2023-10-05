Newarab: Sisi faces mounting economic crisis & loss of support in upcoming elections

SHAFAQNA-As the Egyptian Presidential elections approach, which will be held between 10-12 December 2023, the country’s debt crisis continues to deepen and questions about the future of Egypt loom large. In the upcoming elections, President Sisi faces a mounting economic crisis and a loss of support.

There is little doubt that Sisi will win the upcoming vote, not only due to the fragmentation and weakness of the opposition but also due to his totalitarian command of the state, especially its repressive apparatus which has already initiated a targeted campaign against Ahmed El-Tantawi, the only candidate that poses a mild threat to the regime and its iron grip.

Even though the short-term prospects of the regime seem secure, its longer-term prospects are subject to speculation, with an increasingly violent economic crisis and a rapid loss of support in some quarters raising questions about its ability to survive.

Source: newarab

