Afghan refugees in Pakistan: Escaping Taliban harassment and forced return by Islamabad

SHAFAQNA Afghanistan– The government and police of Pakistan have taken actions that have increased concerns about the forced expulsion of thousands of Afghan refugees from that country.

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan, it has been more than two weeks since the Pakistani police initiated a new wave of detentions of Afghan refugees from various regions of that country.

The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, which is now under Taliban’s control, announced yesterday that at least a thousand Afghan refugees have been detained by the Pakistani police in the past two weeks, and 485 of the detainees had valid residence documents.

The embassy stated that in the operations of the Pakistani police, four Afghan citizens have also been mysteriously killed. These individuals were initially detained and after a period of disappearance, their bodies were found in morgues or other locations.

The Taliban embassy stated that the Pakistani police launched day and night operations in the city of Islamabad and are subjecting refugees to ‘harassment and mistreatment.

The embassy requested the Pakistani government to halt the ‘harassment and mistreatment’ and ‘torture’ of refugees and emphasized that this issue could have a ‘negative impact’ on bilateral relations.

The Taliban embassy in Islamabad, in its statement, said that Pakistani authorities, despite repeated promises, have continued the process of detaining and expelling Afghan refugees and have not set a deadline for them to leave Pakistan.

Hours after this statement, Pakistan’s temporary Interior Minister announced in a press conference that the government of Pakistan is giving a one-month deadline for refugees without valid residence documents to leave the country.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

