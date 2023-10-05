SHAFAQNA- Expo City Dubai has detailed its path to net zero by 2050 and its plans to limit carbon emissions from the built environment in its recently released decarbonization roadmap. This will set a new benchmark for growing urban centers and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and global climate goals.

According to Construction Week Online, Expo City’s long-term goal of achieving net zero by 2050 is supported by short-term targets for 2030 and 2040 to drive action to reduce carbon emissions. The roadmap is aligned to the Global Community Greenhouse Gas Inventory Protocol (GPC) and the targets follow relevant recommendations from the Science-Based Targets Network (SBTN) .

Source: Construction Week Online

