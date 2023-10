SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani will visit Russia for a meeting lasting two days on October 10-11. According to the international news agency, Al-Sudani will leave Iraq on October 9, have a meeting with Putin on October 10, and attend business talks on October 11.

On September 21 of this year, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, said that Al-Sudani, intended to travel to Russia before the year ended.

Source: iraqinews

