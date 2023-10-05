French government dissolves far-right Catholic party Civitas

SHAFAQNA-France’s Government spokesman accuses far-right Catholic party Civitas of advocating war against the state, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism.

Following a Cabinet meeting, government spokesman Olivier Veran announced the decision to dissolve Civitas, which had operated as an association since 1999 before becoming a political party in 2016.

According to Veran, Civitas promotes a hierarchy among French citizens, with these clearly anti-Semites and Islamophobes.

He accused the movement of attempting to “declare war on the state,” including by using “force.”

The movement, which calls itself a “traditionalist Catholic lobby,” aims to “re-Christianize France” and has used anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

