Church leaders call for ‘international protection’ as attacks in Jerusalem by Israel settlers rise

SHAFAQNA-Church leaders in Jerusalem have issued a fresh appeal to the international community, seeking solidarity and support, following a surge in anti-Christian attacks and harassment by Israel settlers.

Christian organisations, including the World Council of Churches (WCC), representing some 500 million Christians worldwide, are “demanding international protection” in light of repeated violence towards Christians in occupied East Jerusalem and within the 1948 boundaries that make up modern-day Israel.

“We demand international protection since Israel is the side ruling this land and not fulfilling its role of providing security and stopping the aggressors”, Yousef Daher, Coordinator of the World Council of Churches in Jerusalem, said to The New Arab.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com