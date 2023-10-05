UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for immediate action against desecration of places of worship

SHAFAQNA- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for immediate action against desecration of places of worship and symbols worldwide, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Human Rights Council resolution 53/1 noted with deep concern the rising incidents of desecration of places of worship and religious symbols across the world, calling for immediate action to address it,” Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said in his verbal update on drivers, root causes and human rights impacts of religious hatred during UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He pointed out that publicly staged burnings of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, have persisted in some countries since the council’s urgent debate in July.

“I want to emphasize once again that I strongly reject these disrespectful and offensive acts, especially those which have the clear aim to provoke violence and stir division.”

To address this problem, Turk said a broad consultation process will be facilitated with states and stakeholders.

He added: “I hope this process will ultimately provide a blueprint for countries to adopt legal and law enforcement frameworks and robust policies to counter the scourge of religious hatred – in line with international human rights law – and to act swiftly to ensure accountability.”