UK: Muslim community in shock after London Islamic centre is set on fire

SHAFAQNA-A Muslim community in west London is in a state of shock after an Islamic cultural centre frequented mainly by women was targeted in an apparent Islamophobic attack.

The Al-Falah Institute in Hayes was initially broken into on 26 September, with intruders smashing in the front door. Upon inspection, staff found that donation boxes had been forced open and the centre had sustained some interior damage.

According to the organisation, police were contacted about the break-in but were told officers were too busy to respond.

Later that night, the centre’s security company notified the local fire brigade that a fire had been set off, after the CCTV cameras went blank.

Source: middleeasteye

