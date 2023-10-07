Saddam’s Palace in Basra Converted into Iraq’s First Ancient Artifacts Library [Photos]

SHAFAQNA – Iraq’s First Library of Ancient Artifacts and Cultural Heritage Opens in the Location Formerly Saddam Hussein’s Presidential Palace in Basra.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Jazeera reported: This library houses a collection of books and manuscripts on the subject of Iraq’s ancient artifacts and archaeological sites. Its inauguration at the Basra Cultural Museum aims to facilitate access for scholars to books, manuscripts, and archaeological resources.

Mustafa Al-Husseini, the director of Basra’s ancient artifacts, stated: “This library contains many books on ancient artifacts, including rare works related to foreign and Iraqi excavations at archaeological sites in Iraq over the past century.

According to Al-Husseini, the collection of books in this library covers the Sumerian, Babylonian, and other ancient eras of Iraq.

It’s worth noting that the Basra Cultural Museum was closed in 1991 after the First Persian Gulf War and reopened in 2019.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN