UNESCO: To mobilize emergency mission to host Karabakh refugees in Armenia

SHAFAQNA- At the request of Armenia, UNESCO will send an urgent mission to Yerevan in the coming days to meet the educational needs of Karabakh refugees. The mission ensures the continuation of education for displaced students and provides them with psychological and social support.

According to UNESCO, In recent days, more than 100,000 people have left the Karabakh region and have now taken refuge in Armenia, about a third of them are children and young people. On Monday, October 2, Armenia formally requested UNESCO’s assistance in hosting refugees and meeting their needs. as part of its mandate in the education sector. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay immediately responded positively to this request.

Source: UNESCO www.shafaqna.com