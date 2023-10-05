FEWS NET: Strong El Niño event will increase food aid needs by 2024

SHAFAQNA- A strong El Niño event, which is expected to peak in late 2023 and then decline in mid-2024, will have both negative and positive effects on severe food insecurity around the world.



According to Reliefweb, FEWS NET projects that a total of 105 to 110 million people will need food assistance at least until early 2024, with a net increase in need in Southern Africa and the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) regions and a net decrease in need in the East Africa. El Nino typically brings below-average rainfall in southern Africa, western East Africa and the Caribbean on the one hand, and eastern East Africa and Afghanistan on the other.