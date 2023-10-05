FEWS NET: Strong El Niño event will increase food aid needs by 2024

SHAFAQNA- A strong El Niño event, which is expected to peak in late 2023 and then decline in mid-2024, will have both negative and positive effects on severe food insecurity around the world.
According to Reliefweb, FEWS NET projects that a total of 105 to 110 million people will need food assistance at least until early 2024, with a net increase in need in Southern Africa and the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) regions and a net decrease in need in the East Africa. El Nino typically brings below-average rainfall in southern Africa, western East Africa and the Caribbean on the one hand, and eastern East Africa and Afghanistan on the other.
However, above-average rainfall is expected to broadly support a gradual recovery from a three-year drought in the rest of the Horn of Africa and Afghanistan. Donor governments and humanitarian organizations should prepare for high aid needs in several regions, especially during the 2024 dry season.
Source: Reliefweb