English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

190 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

0

SHAFAQNA- 190 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army forces in in occupied West Bank.

“Two young men were killed by occupation bullets near Tulkarm (city) in the northern West Bank,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

In a related development, the Israeli army launched an hour-long raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp before leaving the area, according to eyewitnesses.

Armed clashes were reported between the Israeli army and Palestinians at the camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its staff had dealt with 190 injuries in clashes that took place in the Balata refugee camp, east of the Nablus city.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large Israeli military force stormed the flashpoint site of Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus to secure entry to the area for settlers to perform Talmudic prayers.

The forces also raided the Balata camp near the tomb area, accompanied by a bulldozer, triggering clashes with Palestinians at the camp and gunmen near the tomb site.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Related posts

Burqa village attacked again by Israeli forces

asadian

Saudi Arabia ‘willing to snub Palestinians’ for defence deal with USA

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 29 September 2023

asadian

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated in clashes in Jenin area

asadian

135000 Palestinians detained by Israel since 2000

asadian

Palestinian city of Hebron chosen as the capital of Islamic culture 2026

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.