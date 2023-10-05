190 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

SHAFAQNA- 190 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army forces in in occupied West Bank.

“Two young men were killed by occupation bullets near Tulkarm (city) in the northern West Bank,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

In a related development, the Israeli army launched an hour-long raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp before leaving the area, according to eyewitnesses.

Armed clashes were reported between the Israeli army and Palestinians at the camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its staff had dealt with 190 injuries in clashes that took place in the Balata refugee camp, east of the Nablus city.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large Israeli military force stormed the flashpoint site of Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus to secure entry to the area for settlers to perform Talmudic prayers.

The forces also raided the Balata camp near the tomb area, accompanied by a bulldozer, triggering clashes with Palestinians at the camp and gunmen near the tomb site.

Source: Anadolu Agency