Number of victims of terrorist attack in Syria reaches 80 people

SHAFAQNA- The number of people killed in the terrorist attack on Syria reached 80 people

The number of martyrs of the terrorist attack on the Homs military college has reached 80 people and the number of wounded has reached 240 people. Among the dead are 6 women and 6 children.

On Thursday, terrorist groups targeted the graduation ceremony of officers of the War College in Homs with several drones.

Earlier, Syrian sources announced that 67 soldiers and civilians were killed and 211 people were injured in this terrorist attack.

The General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces also announced in response to this terrorist act that the terrorists will pay a heavy price for their criminal act.

In order to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack on the graduation ceremony of the war college officers in the province of Homs, the Syrian government announced three days of public mourning from Friday.

According to this statement, during this period, the flags will be at half-mast throughout Syria and all embassies and diplomatic missions of this country abroad.

