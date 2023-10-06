Shafaqna interview with Ahmad Massoud: Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women “doesn’t have any relation with Islam”

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- “Afghanistan National Resistance Front has not had a specific conversation with any Israeli media and there has been no request for help from that country. The rumors about this are completely baseless and biased,” Ahmad Masoud announced.

Ahmad Massoud, Commander of “Afghanistan National Resistance Front”, traveled to the city of Strasbourg in the northeast of France to visit the European Union Parliament and to unveil a book he recently wrote under the title “Our Freedom”.

He emphasized the necessity of an all-out fight against the Taliban at the launch of his book, which was held in the presence of hundreds of French intellectuals and students, as well as Afghan immigrants living in Strasbourg.

On the side-lines of the event, Massoud in an interview with Shafaqna news agency also denied the news about the claim of his interview with an Israeli media and said: “I did not do such an interview and I strongly deny it.”

He continued to emphasize that “the fight against Taliban extremism in the last two years has always been directly and indirectly attacked by the enemies, as well as the propaganda of this destructive movement caused the fall of the republican government in Afghanistan, and today the Taliban and its supporters are against the National Resistance Front. have started working The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has not had a specific conversation with any Israeli media and there has been no request for help from that country. The rumors about this are completely baseless and biased.”

Ahmad Massoud also stated in his speech at the launch of his book, emphasizing the struggle against the Taliban: “The Taliban’s thoughts of the Islamic religion is wrong and their claim of Islamic government is not at all compatible with Islamic standards and their governance and their treatment of the Afghan people has no justification in Islam. For example, Hazara Shia citizens of Afghanistan have been subjected to discrimination, massacre and genocide by this group in different eras in terms of ethnicity and religion, which we are witnessing even now. In the same way, this group’s treatment of Afghan women and girls and depriving them of education doesn’t have any relation with the religion of Islam.”

Massoud also stated: “When my father felt the danger of terrorism in Afghanistan, he announced it in the European Union Parliament during his trip to Europe, but the international community did not pay attention and did not change its policy towards it, and today after twenty years unfortunately, the lack of attention to this issue caused Afghanistan and the region to be engulfed in extremism and with the presence of this group all the values, activities and expenses of the past twenty years of the people of Afghanistan and the international community were wasted.”

Taliban is pushing the Afghan society into darkness day by day

The leader of the National Front of National Resistance also added: “Today, a group has come to power in Afghanistan, whose main struggle is with science and wisdom, and it is pushing the Afghan society into darkness day by day, and Afghan women are one of the main victims of the activities of this extremist group.”

He said about the difference between his political trend and the Taliban in the field of women’s rights: “I grew up in a family where, after my father, the responsibility of guardianship and decision-making in our family was the responsibility of our mother, who is a woman, and with her leadership, she caused all her children to achieve high academic degrees and in our view, just as a man can be useful for his society and family, so can a woman, and in our view, men and women have equal rights.

Today we see that women are active in different fields in the world and they have appeared much more successful than men. For example, in the French society, today the prime minister of this country is a powerful woman, the mayor of Strasbourg is a woman. Therefore, respecting women’s activities and believing in them will lead to the progress of any society.”

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com