Syria: Funerals held for dozens of victims killed in Homs terrorist drone attack

SHAFAQNA- Funerals held for dozens of victims killed in Homs terrorist drone attack.

In Homs, hundreds of people, many of them dressed in black and weeping, gathered outside the Abdul-Qader Shaqfa Military Hospital where the bodies of 30 victims in coffins draped with Syrian flags were put in ambulances to be taken to their hometowns for burial.

On Thursday (05 Oct. 2023), several drones attacked a graduation ceremony in the academy’s courtyard, where families had gathered with the new officers.

Syria’s Ministry of Health said at least 89 people had been killed, including 31 women and five children. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Syrian conflict, put the toll at above 120. Syria has declared three days of national mourning. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “expressed deep concern” at the drone attack in Homs, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

