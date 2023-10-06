English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN: Nearly 4 million people in Lebanon need humanitarian assistance 

0
humanitarian assistance 

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with nearly 4 million people in need of food and other assistance.But less than half are receiving aid because of a lack of funding, UN said.

Lebanon’s UN humanitarian chief said Thursday the amount of assistance the UN is giving is also “much less than the minimum survival level” that it normally distributes.

Imran Riza said that Lebanon has faced multiple crises over the last four years that the World Bank describes as one of the 10 worst financial and economic crises since the mid-19th century.

Source: apnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: Nearly 3 million children in Haiti need humanitarian support

asadian

UN: 34.5 million people in Sahel region need humanitarian assistance

asadian

OCHA: Afghans needing humanitarian assistance rises to 28.8 million

asadian

UN to launch new Afghanistan cash route

asadian

UN appeals for $35 billion to meet humanitarian needs next year

asadian

How is Yemen crisis affecting children?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.