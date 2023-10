SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, met with a group of warriors who were disabled in the fight against ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group.

According to Shafaqna, while praising the great sacrifices of the warriors for the sake of the country, the nation and the sacred, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani asked God Almighty goodness and blessing in the worldly life and reward in the hereafter for them.

