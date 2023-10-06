Human rights groups: 2023 is deadliest year for Palestinian children

SHAFAQNA- 2023 has witnessed the highest number of attacks on Palestinian children by Israeli forces the Defence of Children International – Palestine (DCI-P) human rights group told.

According to DCI-P, the targeting of Palestinian children by Israeli forces has spiked since last year, mainly due to the increasing Israeli raids into Palestinian cities, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Israeli forces arrested nine Palestinian children aged between eight and 13 and wounded one 13-year-old child in the head with a rubber bullet in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

Source: newarab

