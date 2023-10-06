Muslim basketball player dismayed at France’s headscarf ban in Olympics

SHAFAQNA- Salimata Sylla, a French basketball player who wears a headscarf, expressed her dismay after France barred its athletes from wearing headscarves at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying it is both “sad and demeaning” to be born in a country that “doesn’t want us.”

Since 1905, France has maintained a separation of religion and state, and as a result, public employees and students in public schools, excluding universities, are prohibited from wearing religious symbols such as the headscarf or large cross necklaces based on what it says the principle of “neutrality.” The ban on athletes wearing religious symbols in France has become a subject of debate.

Source: aa

