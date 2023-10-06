HBF’s report says England is the worst place to find home in developed world

SHAFAQNA- England is now “the most difficult place to find a home in the developed world”, the Home Builders Federation (HBF) have claimed. Housing crisis also found a greater proportion of people in England live in substandard properties than the European Union average.

The Home Builders Federation (HBF), an industry group representing companies that build for private sale, found that England has the lowest percentage of vacant homes per capita in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of 38 nations, including most of the EU the USA, Japan and Australia.

