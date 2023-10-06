English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other NewsUk

HBF’s report says England is the worst place to find home in developed world

0
England worst place to find home

SHAFAQNA- England is now “the most difficult place to find a home in the developed world”, the Home Builders Federation (HBF) have claimed. Housing crisis also found a greater proportion of people in England live in substandard properties than the European Union average.

The Home Builders Federation (HBF), an industry group representing companies that build for private sale, found that England has the lowest percentage of vacant homes per capita in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of 38 nations, including most of the EU the USA, Japan and Australia.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: President decided to bring back antiquities lent to Britain

asadian

England: Qiblah sign installed on the suburban footpaths

asadian

England: Muslims reverse trend of becoming more Godless

asadian

World Cup 2022: France defeats England 2-1

asadian

World Cup 2022: Why some British Muslims find it difficult to support England?

asadian

World Cup 2022: France & England set for quarter-finals

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.