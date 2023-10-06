English
British Labour Party wins election in Scotland

SHAFAQNA- Britain’s opposition Labour Party won a bigger-than-expected victory in the Scottish Parliament elections held on Friday. This has raised hopes that they can replace Scottish nationalists in winning votes across the UK next year, Reuters reported.

According to PETRA, Labor leads British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party in national opinion polls, but is likely to have to regain much of the ground lost by the Scottish National Party in Scotland over the last decade if they return to government in Westminster after 13 year of absence want .

Source: PETRA

www.shafaqna.com

