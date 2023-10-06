English
Al-Azhar’s Sheikh to visit Iraq in January 2024

SHAFAQNA- Al-Azhar’s Sheikh, Ahmed Al-Tayeb is set to undertake a historic visit to Iraq in January 2024.

The visit was confirmed following discussions and mutual agreement on the dates during a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani in Cairo on 12 June 2023.

During their meeting, Al-Sudani invited the Grand Imam to visit Baghdad. Al-Tayib described Iraq as “a nation deeply intertwined with history, Arabism, and prosperous civilization.” He conveyed his deep appreciation and affection for the Iraqi people, emphasizing the country’s status as the “homeland of prophets and a cradle of civilization.” Preparations for the visit had commenced earlier but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

