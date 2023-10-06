Indian minister: UAE as hub for ‘I2U2 food security corridor in India’ to help control global food

English
SHAFAQNA- The UAE as a geographical and commercial hub will help the proposed ‘Indian Food Security Corridor under I2U2′ project to control global food prices, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, told the United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“As a trade hub, the UAE can serve the Gulf States, the CIS [former Soviet republics], Eastern Europe and throughout Africa, ensuring smooth transport of goods across these regions. Therefore, I believe that the food corridor will provide significant economies of scale and will not only contribute to global food security, but also help keep food prices under control.” WAM reported.

Source: WAM 

