Climate change threatens Arab countries with natural disasters

Climate change threatens Arab countries

SHAFAQNA-The Global Risk Index places several Arab countries on the list of those most vulnerable to natural disasters.

These risks include earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, and droughts, with Yemen, Libya, Morocco, Egypt, and Syria being among the affected nations.

Iraqi meteorologist, Mohammad Ali, does not anticipate the activation of tropical cyclones and flash floods in the eastern Mediterranean or the Red Sea towards Iraq. He explained to Shafaq News Agency that “these waters are narrow, but they can trigger thunderstorms, some of which can be strong, and occasionally, these thunderstorms may lead to small tornadoes. These tornadoes form over land and water and differ from tropical cyclones.”

