SHAFAQNA-No candidates sign up to run in presidential election in Egypt.

The National Election Authority (NEA) yesterday opened the door for candidates who fulfil the candidacy requirements for the upcoming presidential election, however, none of the presidential hopefuls submitted their papers, Egypt’s State Information Service reported.

The NEA’s Executive Director, Judge Ahmed Bendari, said the first of ten days of nominations had begun, By 5pm local time, when the window for submissions closed for the day, no candidate had submitted their paperwork.

