Ahmad Massoud called for recognition of “gender apartheid against women and genocide of Hazaras” in Afghanistan.

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan called for the recognition of “gender apartheid against women and the genocide of Hazaras” in Afghanistan.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan; Ahmad Massoud at Science Po University in Paris said that these two issues were among his official requests in his meetings with French officials.

Massoud said in this meeting on Thursday : “You must recognize two important issues in Afghanistan: firstly, gender apartheid against women and secondly, the genocide of the Hazaras.”

“We need to stand together,” said the leader of the National Resistance Front. It doesn’t matter what our race, religion or belief is. We must be united, work together and learn from the past and fight against evil.”

Ali Maitham Nazari, the foreign relations officer of the National Resistance Front, also wrote on X social network that Mr. Massoud emphasized the “significant progress of the resistance” in the two years of the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan in this meeting attended by the students of the University of Science and Technology.

Ahmad Massoud has been in France for several days and has participated in various meetings, including the European Parliament.

He also unveiled his book titled “Our Freedom” during this trip.

After the extensive restrictions of the Taliban against women, a number of women and human rights activists have widely demanded the recognition of “gender apartheid” in Afghanistan. According to the defenders of human rights, the Taliban has deprived women of essential and basic rights and excluded women from society.

Also, a significant number of human rights activists and experts believe that the persecution and “organized killing” that has been carried out against the Hazaras in Afghanistan for years is an example of “genocide”.

These activists also demand the recognition of the “Genocide of the Hazaras” in Afghanistan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian