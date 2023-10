SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) news agency condemned the storming on the courtyard of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli official amid tight security measures by Israeli occupation forces.



According to WAFA, the Union condemned Israel’s ongoing violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and stressed the need to fully protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stop dangerous and provocative violations there, and respect the existing historical status of Jerusalem.

Source: WAFA

