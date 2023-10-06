France’s hijab ban at 2024 Olympics draws international condemnation

SHAFAQNA-France’s decision to bar its athletes from wearing the hijab at 2024 Olympics have drawn international condemnation.

The country, where around 10% of its 67 million inhabitants are Muslim, has again attracted attention with its latest decision to ban its athletes from wearing the Islamic veils effective July 26, 2024, the date the Olympic flame will be lit.

The decision has triggered strong reactions and again fueled the debate on human rights violations.Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, a grouping that includes member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Oct. 2 expressed its “profound concern regarding the recent government decision to prevent French athletes from wearing the hijab at the upcoming Paris Olympics.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com