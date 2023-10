SHAFAQNA-Oman will host a meeting of the 27th session of the EU-GCC Joint Ministerial Council on 9 and 10 October 2023.

The GCC’s side will be headed by Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, while the EU side will be led by Joseph Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

