50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 6 October 2023

50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer

SHAFAQNA-50000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Occupied Jerusalem reported that 50,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer in the holy site despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of the Old City.

The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.

