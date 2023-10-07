English
Palestinians launch largest attack on Israel in years

Palestinian launchs largest attack on Israel

SHAFAQNA-Israel says it is at “war” after Hamas announced the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel.
The group running the besieged Gaza Strip says it has fired thousands of rockets towards Israel. Several casualties have been reported.
Israeli military radio also reports that Palestinian fighters from Gaza have “infiltrated” Israel.
Pictures show armed men on vehicles inside Israel; there is also unverified footage of Palestinian fighters taking Israelis hostage.
The Israeli defence minister approves the call-up of military reservists. Israel’s military told Israelis living around the Gaza Strip to stay in their homes and warned that Hamas will pay a “heavy price for its actions”.

