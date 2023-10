SHAFAQNA- UNHCR, IOM warn Pakistan’s repatriation plan Afghan refugees would have serious implications for those returning to Afghanistan.

The United Nations refugee agency and the UN’s migration agency on Saturday (07 Oct. 2023) urged Pakistan to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country and could be at imminent risk if forced to return.

