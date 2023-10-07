UAE to reopen Lebanon embassy

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates will reopen its embassy in Lebanon, following an almost two-year closure triggered by a diplomatic rift.

The Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed and caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced they would take the necessary measures to reopen the UAE’s embassy in Beirut, during a meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, according to the UAE’s official WAM news agency.

The two leaders also agreed to establish a joint committee to to start the process of issuing UAE entry visas for Lebanese nationals.

