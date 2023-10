SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Government released official figures regarding the Yazidi community, disclosing that over 185,000 Yazidis remain displaced in camps, with about 3,000 individuals still kidnapped by ISIS.

The terrorist organization, in its attack on Sinjar nine years ago, abducted more than 6,400 Yazidi girls and women, creating an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

