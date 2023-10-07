GCC prioritises unified tourist visa

SHAFAQNA-The seventh meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries ministers responsible for tourism was held at the Oman Over Time Museum.

The meeting chaired by the Sultanate of Oman, ⁧‫ – discussed several topics including the work of the joint Gulf team to implement the Gulf strategy for tourism and the general framework of the “Tourism Statistics” platform

Unified tourist visa among the GCC countries,Tourist guidance in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council countries are most important results and recommendations of the meeting.

Joint work between the tourism and culture sectors in the GCC countries to prepare an action plan and implementation timetable for the “Our Gulf” initiative the incubator of civilisations.

Source: timesofoman

