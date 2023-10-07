Anti-Muslim Manifesto of man accused of terror attack read in court

SHAFAQNA-The man accused of deliberately mowing down a Muslim family, killing four, in 2021 had his anti-Muslim manifesto shared in court on Thursday during his trial in Canada.

Excerpts from the manifesto, titled “A White Awakening”, were read to the jury, expressing Nathaniel Veltman’s hatred for Islam and his opposition to multiculturalism and mass immigration.

Veltman, 22, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for intentionally driving his truck into five members of the Afzaal family as they were taking a walk in London, Ontario, on 6 June 2021.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com