Rights groups: Muslims unjustly placed on blacklists across Europe

SHAFAQNA-Muslim civil society groups from Europe warned of the growing level of Islamophobia spreading across Europe at a major security and human rights conference in Poland.

Seven Muslim groups from Austria, France, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands spoke out against the climate of “state-sponsored” Islamophobia facing them in their countries.

Each organisation had three minutes to address the session, with representatives from Austria and France also in the room.

Their address to the Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Human Dimension Conference in Warsaw came days after Polish authorities banned Cage’s international director, Muhammad Rabbani, from entering Poland after his name appeared on the Schengen Information System, which lets any Schengen member-state place an individual on a no-entry list to the Schengen zone.

Source: middleeasteye

